Plea made for 'military-style' funeral for D-Day hero

Image caption Bert Williams joined the Army in 1938 as a regular soldier

A last-ditch appeal is being made to give a D-Day veteran a "military-style" send-off at his funeral in Somerset.

Bert Williams served in the Army during World War Two and died on 29 October at his home in Chilcompton.

Although his extensive family will attend his funeral, his fellow veteran friends want some recognition made to Mr William's military past.

The hope is for Royal British Legion standard bearers and Royal Artillery regiments to pay their respects.

'Royal occasion'

Mr Williams was a gunner in the Battle of Britain and a despatch rider during the Normandy beach landings.

Peter Yeates, who organises the memorial service at Paulton, was asked to help.

He said although protocols exist for standard bearers and the Army to attend, on this occasion it was too late to make a formal request.

Mr Yeates added: "They are all welcome. Standard bearers are few and far between."

Born in Radstock, Mr Williams, joined the Army in 1938 as a regular soldier.

In the run up to the D-Day landings he helped to transport convoys of soldiers on to boats heading for France.

He then joined troops on Sword Beach, landing on 6 June 1944. He worked as a despatch rider delivering morphine and bandages to first aid posts, as well as messages to his regiment.

Mr Yeates said: "This is a royal occasion for him and we really want people to express their appreciation of what these guys did for us."

The funeral will be held on 12 November at Bath Crematorium at 11:00 GMT.