WW1 Harry Patch locomotive unveiled by Great Western Railway

Image copyright GWR Image caption A Class 43 locomotive has been named after Harry Patch

Britain's last survivor of the World War One trenches, Harry Patch, who died six years ago, has been honoured by having a train engine named after him.

By the time Mr Patch died in July 2009 aged 111, he had become a national hero symbolising the ordinary soldiers who gave their lives.

Great Western Railway's locomotive was unveiled at Bristol Temple Meads on Friday by Mr Patch's grandson.

Roger Patch said his grandfather "would have been thrilled".

"He was a modest, quiet man and it was incredible how so many people took him to their heart as he became a symbol of remembrance," said Mr Patch.

Image copyright Matt Cardy/Getty Images Image caption Harry Patch was the last British surviving soldier of the World War One trenches

Although Harry Patch was ambivalent about being celebrated as a World War One hero, he wanted people to know how terrible war was and the pain and suffering it caused.

His funeral held at Wells Cathedral was attended by more than 1,000 people, as well as dignitaries from around the world who wished to pay tribute.

The engine's livery incorporates the words from Laurence Binyon's Ode to Remembrance.

When Mr Patch used to hear the poem, he would say it brought back memories of his fallen comrades.

Their names are included in the new design, which commemorates World War One.

The locomotive will be used on the Great Western Main Line.