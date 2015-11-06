Somerset

Cheddar Gorge body formally identified as Rasmus Barlow

  • 6 November 2015
  • From the section Somerset
Rasmus Barlow Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption Rasmus Barlow went missing on Monday morning

A body found at the bottom of the cliff at Cheddar Gorge has been formally identified as that of a missing Strode College student.

Rasmus Barlow, 16, was reported missing on Monday by his father leading to a large-scale search by police.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner's office.

Police said family liaison officers were continuing to support the teenager's family.

