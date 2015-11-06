Cheddar Gorge body formally identified as Rasmus Barlow
A body found at the bottom of the cliff at Cheddar Gorge has been formally identified as that of a missing Strode College student.
Rasmus Barlow, 16, was reported missing on Monday by his father leading to a large-scale search by police.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner's office.
Police said family liaison officers were continuing to support the teenager's family.