Cheddar Gorge body formally identified as Rasmus Barlow

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Rasmus Barlow went missing on Monday morning

A body found at the bottom of the cliff at Cheddar Gorge has been formally identified as that of a missing Strode College student.

Rasmus Barlow, 16, was reported missing on Monday by his father leading to a large-scale search by police.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner's office.

Police said family liaison officers were continuing to support the teenager's family.