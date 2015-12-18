Image copyright BARBERS Image caption Weston General Hospital is restricting ward visits until further notice

A hospital has placed restrictions on people visiting loved ones due to an ongoing outbreak of the "winter vomiting" bug norovirus.

Weston General Hospital in Weston-super-Mare has reduced visiting hours to two slots during the mid-afternoon and evening.

Children aged 11 and under are not permitted.

Restrictions have been placed across all wards as norovirus is highly infectious, a hospital spokesman said.