Weston General Hospital hit by norovirus outbreak
- 18 December 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A hospital has placed restrictions on people visiting loved ones due to an ongoing outbreak of the "winter vomiting" bug norovirus.
Weston General Hospital in Weston-super-Mare has reduced visiting hours to two slots during the mid-afternoon and evening.
Children aged 11 and under are not permitted.
Restrictions have been placed across all wards as norovirus is highly infectious, a hospital spokesman said.