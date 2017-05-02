Family fears for missing man Jason Gurgul following night out in Bristol

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police / Kylie Gurgul Image caption Jason Gurgul was last seen on Baldwin Street in Bristol at about 2:40 GMT on Saturday

The family of a man who went missing after a night out in Bristol three days ago, says there is "no reason why he wouldn't come home".

Jason Gurgul, 33, was last seen on Baldwin Street in Bristol city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

His mother Alinka Gurgul, said: "I don't want to think the worst but he's supposed to go on holiday on [Monday]."

Avon and Somerset Police said officers are "concerned for his welfare" and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Ms Gurgul said her son was last seen in Baldwin Street at about 02:40 GMT on Saturday.

"This is totally out of character for Jason, he would never have put this upon us and he'd certainly get in touch with his sister," she said.

Katrina Hayfield, the sister of Mr Gurgul's partner Kirsty, said the couple had been getting ready to go on their first family holiday together.

His mother Alinka Gurgul (right) said her son's disappearance was "totally out of character"

"He was planning with Kirsty what they were going to do on each day of their holiday and on that evening - he went out in such a good mood," she said.

"There's no reason why he wouldn't come home."

Mr Gurgul is described as 5ft 10in (1.78m) tall, of slim build, with light brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a blue and black jacket, dark jeans and blue shoes.