Polls open for Somerset council and West Mayor elections

Image caption All 55 seats are up for grabs at Somerset County Council along with the first West of England Mayor

Polling stations have opened across Somerset for both the county council and mayoral elections.

All 55 council seats are up for grabs and voting is also taking place in Bath and North East Somerset to elect the first West of England Mayor.

Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00 BST to 22:00 BST across the county.

The election count will take place overnight with the results expected to be declared early on Friday morning.

Across England, Wales and Scotland, voters will have their say on a total of 4,851 council seats.

There are also eight mayoral elections, including elections in six new "combined local authorities".