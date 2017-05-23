Taunton flatmate killer Viktorija Ratiuk sentenced

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Viktorija Ratiuk stabbed 32-year-old Romualds Baluls in the chest in the flat they shared in Bircham Road

A woman who killed her flatmate after they had been drinking together has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

Viktorija Ratiuk stabbed 32-year-old Romualds Baluls once in the chest in the flat they shared in Bircham Road, Taunton, on 19 November.

Ratiuk was cleared of murder, but convicted of manslaughter, at a Bristol Crown Court trial.

The court heard a row erupted and Ratiuk attacked Mr Baluls with a knife.

Mr Baluls died from his injury at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "The decision to use a knife while under the influence of alcohol was catastrophic and Ratiuk will have to suffer the consequences of her impulsive actions."