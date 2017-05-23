Somerset

Taunton flatmate killer Viktorija Ratiuk sentenced

Viktorija Ratiuk Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption Viktorija Ratiuk stabbed 32-year-old Romualds Baluls in the chest in the flat they shared in Bircham Road

A woman who killed her flatmate after they had been drinking together has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

Viktorija Ratiuk stabbed 32-year-old Romualds Baluls once in the chest in the flat they shared in Bircham Road, Taunton, on 19 November.

Ratiuk was cleared of murder, but convicted of manslaughter, at a Bristol Crown Court trial.

The court heard a row erupted and Ratiuk attacked Mr Baluls with a knife.

Mr Baluls died from his injury at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "The decision to use a knife while under the influence of alcohol was catastrophic and Ratiuk will have to suffer the consequences of her impulsive actions."

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption Romualds Baluls died from a single stab wound at the scene

