Range Rover test driver rescued by hovercraft on mudflats

Image copyright BARB Image caption The driver had apparently watched TV adverts of the Range Rover being driven off-road

A man was rescued by hovercraft after he took a new Range Rover out for a test drive and got stuck in mudflats.

The luxury 4x4 was reported trapped in mud near the beach at Weston-super-Mare at 18:00 BST on Monday. It was pulled out by the hovercraft before the tide surrounded it.

A coastguard spokesman said the man had taken the vehicle "off-road" without realising the danger of the mudflats.

Motorists are being warned not to drive beyond the beach's hard sand.

"The driver of the Range Rover was a young man who had attempted to test out the vehicle, having watched TV adverts of it being driven off-road," the coastguard spokesman added.

"Our advice to motorists using local beaches is never to put their vehicles at risk by driving beyond the hard sand at the top of the beach."

'Weston RNLI's multi-terrain launching vehicle was used during the rescue and the vehicle was pulled to safety before the tide surrounded it.