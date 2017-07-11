Man and woman arrested after body found at house in Somerset

Image caption Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at a house on Churchill Close in Burnham-on-Sea on Monday night

Two people have been arrested over the death of a 40-year-old man in Somerset.

The victim's body was found just before midnight at a house in Churchill Close, in Burnham-on-Sea, on Monday.

He is yet to be formally identified but his next of kin have been informed. Inquiries are under way to establish the cause of death but police are treating his death as murder.

A 43-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned.

Det Ch Insp, James Riccio, said the force was doing "everything possible to determine how the man died".

"We're treating the death as murder due to the injuries the man received," he said.