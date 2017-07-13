Burnham-on-Sea murder victim died from single stab wound

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Avon and Somerset Police said Joseph Pearce, 40, from Burnham-on-Sea was pronounced dead at the scene

A man whose body was discovered at a house in Somerset died from a single stab wound, police said.

The victim, named as Joseph Pearce, 40, was found by emergency crews following reports of an assault at Churchill Close, in Burnham-on-Sea, on Monday.

Two men, aged 21 and 43, arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A 54-year-old woman has been released while inquiries continue and three others were released without charge.

Image caption A cordon remained in place around Churchill Close while officers continued their investigation

Det Ch Insp James Riccio said: "We continue to offer support to Joseph's family during what is clearly a difficult time for them.

"We are leaving no stone unturned in our quest to establish the full circumstances behind this horrific crime and are keeping the family updated with the progress of our inquiry."

A cordon remains in place around Churchill Close while officers continue their investigation.