Two men charged with Burnham-on-Sea murder
Two men have been charged with the murder of a man found dead on Monday.
Joseph Pearce, 40, died from a single stab wound. His body was found at a property on Churchill Close, Burnham-on-Sea.
Dominic Lacey, 21, of Newham Place, Patchway, and James Hobbs, 43, of Churchill Close, Burnham-on-Sea, are due before Taunton magistrates on Saturday.
They remain in custody, Avon and Somerset police said.
A 22-year-old man and three women, aged 24, 38 and 54, arrested in connection with the investigation have all been released without charge.