Elderly woman conned by fake policeman in Bath
- 23 July 2017
- From the section Somerset
An elderly woman has been conned out of thousands of pounds by a man posing as a police officer.
The 78-year-old victim from Bath received a call on Thursday from a who said he was a policeman.
He persuaded her to attend her bank and withdraw a large sum of money, and a courier collected it from her house.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of fraud by false representation.