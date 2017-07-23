Invictus Games UK squad in training at the University of Bath

Image copyright PA Image caption Some of the team have lost limbs, or suffered long-term injuries

Athletes from the UK team are in training for the forthcoming Invictus Games which takes place in Toronto in September.

The ill or injured acting servicemen and women put themselves through their paces at the University of Bath sports training village.

This year's event will see athletes from 15 countries compete in 12 sports over eight days from 23-30 September.

The inaugural Invictus Games took place in London in September 2014.

The games were created by Prince Harry who said they shone a spotlight on the "unconquerable character of servicemen and women and their families and their 'Invictus' spirit".

Some of the competitors have lost limbs or suffered long-term injuries. Others are struggling with the mental scars of the conflicts they have experienced.

The UK squad was chosen through selection trials which also took place at Bath University in April.

Image copyright PA

Image copyright PA