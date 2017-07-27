Two men killed in A38 crash near Wellington are named

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at midnight on Sunday

Two men who died when the car they were travelling in was in collision with another vehicle in Somerset have been named by police.

Alexandru Pintea, 20, and Nicu Manea, 23, were involved in the crash on the A38 near Wellington at White Ball just after midnight on Sunday.

Both men, who were Romanian nationals, died at the scene. The driver of the other car escaped with minor injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.