Woman arrested following Yeovilton crash death

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving following a crash which left another driver dead.

Police said a Nissan Qashqai "failed to negotiate a series of bends" and crossed over to the opposite carriageway.

The car crashed into a Rover Metro travelling in the opposite direction, killing a front seat passenger.

The crash happened on the B3151 at Costello Hill, Yeovilton, at 23:10 BST on Sunday.

Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for anyone with any information about the crash to get in touch.