Junior doctor who 'needed support' found dead at Musgrove Park hospital

Image caption The junior doctor was found dead late on Monday night

A junior doctor has died at the hospital where he worked, the hospital's NHS Trust has confirmed.

The doctor, who has not been publicly named and was aged in his thirties, was found at Taunton's Musgrove Park Hospital at about 23:00 BST on Monday.

Police officers investigating the "sudden death" have referred the case to the coroner.

NHS Trust chief executive Dr Sam Barrell said he was looking at whether the medic had received enough support.

The chief executive for Taunton and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust continued: "We are terribly upset by the death of our colleague and we are doing everything we can to support his family and close friends at this time. They have our heartfelt sympathies.

"We were aware that our colleague needed some support, and we were providing him with this.

"Obviously, we are asking ourselves if this support was all that we could possibly have given. We are taking a very close look at this.

"In the meantime, we are doing everything we are able to support our colleagues who worked with him."