Arson arrest after shop blazes in Bath
- 13 August 2017
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following fires at a barbershop and a tattoo parlour in Bath.
A blaze broke out at the barbers in Bath Road, Saltford at about 01:45 BST on 9 August followed by one at a tattoo shop in Cork Place 90 minutes later.
Avon and Somerset Police said a 37-year-old man, from the Bath area, had been arrested in connection with the "suspicious" fires.
He has since been released under investigation.