Arson arrest after shop blazes in Bath

  • 13 August 2017
Barbershop in Saltford
Image caption Fire broke out in the barbershop in Saltford in the early hours of Wednesday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following fires at a barbershop and a tattoo parlour in Bath.

A blaze broke out at the barbers in Bath Road, Saltford at about 01:45 BST on 9 August followed by one at a tattoo shop in Cork Place 90 minutes later.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 37-year-old man, from the Bath area, had been arrested in connection with the "suspicious" fires.

He has since been released under investigation.
Image caption Police said the fire at the tattoo parlour in Cork Place began at about 03:15 BST on Wednesday

