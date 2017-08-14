Man dies after serious assault in Bath

A man has died following a serious assault in Bath.

Police were called to a disturbance in the Sedgemoor Road area of the city on Sunday at about 16:30 BST.

Two men had been assaulted and one was confirmed dead at the scene. The other man has injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for witnesses to contact them and has cordoned off the area to allow a detailed examination to be carried out.