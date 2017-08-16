Bath murder: Two charged after death of Tashan Corpe

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Tashan Corpe was stabbed to death in his home on Sunday

Two people have been charged after a man was stabbed to death in his home.

Tashan Corpe, 27, died in Sedgemoor Road, Bath, on Sunday.

Police have charged 30-year-old Josh Farnham of Old Fosse Road, Bath, with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm.

Rachel Smith, 42, of Sedgemoor Road, has been charged with assisting an offender. Both will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The crime scene is still cordoned off while officers gather evidence.

Det Insp Mike Buck from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts are with Tashan's family at this tragic time."