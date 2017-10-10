Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Jazmyn Richardson went missing on Thursday night and police believe she is with 27-year-old Kyle Richards

Police looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Somerset have released details of a man who may be with her.

Jazmyn Richardson was last seen at 19:30 BST on Thursday. Officers are "concerned for her welfare".

It is believed the Nailsea teenager may be in the North Somerset area with 27-year-old Kyle Richards, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Jazmyn is described as slim with red coloured hair. Mr Richards is slim, 5ft 7ins tall, with brown hair.

The force has asked anyone "who sees either Jazmyn or Kyle" or has "information about her whereabouts" to contact Avon and Somerset Police.