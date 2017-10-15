Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The member of the road crew became trapped under one of the carnival carts on Saturday night

A woman was seriously injured when she fell under a cart at a carnival in Somerset.

The road crew member became trapped under a cart at the end of the parade at about 22:00 BST on Saturday during the Chard Carnival.

Avon and Somerset Police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

An investigation has been launched and the Health and Safety Executive and the local authority has been notified.

Avon and Somerset Police Ch Insp John Holt said: "We believe this to have been an unusual and exceptional incident which happened at the end of the carnival parade.

"We will be looking into the circumstances, but do not anticipate it will have any impact on other carnivals planned over the next few weeks."