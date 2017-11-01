Image copyright Google Image caption Westfest took place at the Royal Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a pedestrian was found dead in a road following a music festival.

A 28-year-old man from Dorset was spotted by drivers on the A37 near the Cannards Well pub in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, in the early hours of Sunday.

He had just left the Westfest music event at the Bath and West Showground.

The arrested man, from Gloucestershire, is also being questioned about failing to stop at the scene of an accident.