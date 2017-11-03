Image copyright Google Image caption Westfest took place at the Royal Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet

A second man has been arrested after a festival-goer was found dead in a road near the site of the event.

A 28-year-old man from Dorset was spotted by drivers on the A37 near the Cannards Well pub in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, in the early hours of Sunday.

He had just left the Westfest music event at the Bath and West Showground.

An 18-year-old man from Gloucestershire was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. He has been released under investigation.

Another man, also 18 and from Gloucestershire, who was arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of dangerous driving, has also been released under investigation.

He was also being questioned by officers about failing to stop at the scene of an accident.