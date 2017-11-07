Yeovil attempted murder arrest after boy stabbed
7 November 2017
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed.
The teenager was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following the attack in the Monmouth Road and Sherwell Close area of Yeovil at about 22:00 GMT on Monday, police said.
Avon and Somerset Police said a full investigation was ongoing.
It was "an extremely serious assault on a teenage boy" said Det Insp Lee Jones.