The last remaining Georgian sedan chair garages in the UK have been sold for £159,000 at auction.
The Grade II listed buildings in Bath city centre were listed with a guide price of £25,000 each.
East and West Sedan Chair House, on Queen's Parade Place, were built in 1734 by architect John Wood the Elder, famed for designing the city's Royal Crescent.
They originally stored sedan chairs, used as taxis by the wealthy.
The limestone buildings were sold for commercial use by Bath and North East Somerset Council.