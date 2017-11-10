Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Zoltan Ferencz was looking for a cloth to clean his windscreen when he drove into Silvia Diaz Sanzon and another girl

A man who knocked down and killed a 15-year-old pedestrian has been jailed for two years and three months.

Zoltan Ferencz ploughed into Silvia Diaz Sanzon and another girl on a pedestrian crossing in Greenway Road, Taunton, on 12 December last year.

Silvia died in hospital the following day and her 16-year-old friend was treated for arm and leg injuries.

At Taunton Crown Court, Ferencz, 23, was jailed after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Avon and Somerset Police said Ferencz had not being paying attention when driving his car because he was looking for a cloth to clean his windscreen.

A spokesman said: "This court case should send a strong message to all motorists to take care and not to be distracted when driving."

In a statement, Silvia's family said: 'In memory of our beloved daughter and sister who was taken from us because of an irresponsible action.

"She is greatly missed but never forgotten and we always pray for her soul."