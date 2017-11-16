Image caption A search warrant was executed at Butterfly's massage parlour in Alexandra Parade

Two women have been rescued during a police raid on suspected brothels in Weston-super-Mare.

A search warrant was executed at Butterfly's massage parlour in Alexandra Parade and at a house in the Hewish area, police said.

The raids are part of an ongoing probe into money laundering and the running of brothels in the town.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesman said the women found at Butterfly's were "safeguarded" and offered support.

"The priority for us is to gather evidence at these locations and while no arrests have been made, the investigation into potential criminal offences is continuing," he said

Workers from the anti-trafficking charity Unseen were involved with the raids.

A spokesman said the charity continues to work with police and other partners to "support multi-agency visits to sites where vulnerable persons may be working or held against their will".

In February, a BBC Inside Out West investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation in the town found a 15-year-old girl was delivering promotional leaflets for Butterfly's using her own images on the leaflets.