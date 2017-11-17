Image caption Prof Dame Glynis Breakwell was honoured in 2012 for services to higher education

A university boss on £451,000 a year has been told at an annual staff event that "it is time to move on".

Bath University's Prof Dame Glynis Breakwell is the highest paid vice-chancellor in the country.

At the event, Prof Breakwell was told by a staff member to "move on" as the "trough is now empty". Guards also removed a demonstrator from the foyer.

The university said the event was an "important opportunity" for staff to "talk with senior management".

At the meeting on Thursday, Malcolm Holley, the university's director of technical services, told Prof Breakwell he did not think the "university can move on until you move on".

"I would like to suggest, as others have, that the trough is now empty, that it is time to move on so the rest of the university can get on with being the university.

"When people become the story, they need to move on," he said.

The confrontation, was posted on Twitter by Labour councillor Joe Rayment, who tweeted his congratulations to Mr Holley for his "courage" in saying what the "vast majority of staff say in whispers in their departments".

"She has lost the support of staff and students alike, and must now resign," he added.

Image copyright Joe Rayment Image caption Malcolm Holley, the university's director of technical services, told Prof Breakwell he did not think the "university can move on until you move on"

Image copyright Joe Rayment Image caption Mr Holley said he stands by his remarks and has been "overwhelmed" by support for the message he delivered

Four MPs recently stood down from their roles at the university in protest at Prof Breakwell's "excessive" and "outrageous" salary.

The Higher Education Funding Council for England watchdog is also investigating whether the way pay is awarded at the university is sufficiently transparent.

Demonstrators from Bath Students Against Fees and Cuts were also at Thursday's event and called for the vice-chancellor's resignation and a "more democratic" management structure.

A spokesman for the university said the regular staff meeting was an "important opportunity" for its workforce to "talk with senior management about the university's strategy and achievements".

"Whilst we did not want that event to be disrupted, the small group of students were enabled to make their point outside the venue," he said.

University chiefs took home salary packages worth more than £250,000 on average last year, according to the University and College Union.