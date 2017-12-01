Image caption Jim Booth was attacked by a cold caller asking if he needed any work doing to his Taunton house

A 96-year-old veteran of the D-Day landings who was attacked by a man with a claw hammer is back home after nine days in hospital.

Jim Booth sustained life-threatening injuries in the assault at his home in Taunton, Somerset, on 22 November.

His family say he will be continuing his rehabilitation with their support.

Joseph Isaacs 39, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and will appear at Taunton Crown Court on 22 December.

'Enormously uplifted'

During World War Two, Mr Booth was part of a top-secret team of submariners who slipped into the waters off Normandy to scout the beaches for the D-Day landings.

His family, which includes two sons and two daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, paid tribute to the NHS staff and police for their care and support.

"Our father is enormously uplifted by the many cards and good wishes that he's received from people of all ages and nationalities," the family statement said.

"These include a little boy who anonymously sent his £5 Christmas money and the school children from Normandy who drew pictures of his submarine on D-Day.

"He is very touched by the kindness of friends, neighbours and strangers who have offered help and wished him a speedy recovery."