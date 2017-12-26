Somerset

Yatton collision: Witness appeal over pedestrian death

  • 26 December 2017

Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car.

The woman suffered a serious leg injury in the collision on 14 December in High Street, Yatton at about 17:10 GMT.

She was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and died a week later on 21 December.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were "keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time of the incident who may have information".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites