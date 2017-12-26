Image copyright NAtional Trust/Rachel Beaumont Image caption Gene and Jenny Kerr said it was the "first time in 17 years" they had been able to access Bathwick Fields

Accessible gates have been installed by the National Trust on its land in Bath to enable wheelchair users and those with pushchairs to "enjoy open spaces".

The trust said "kissing gates" had been replaced at Bushey Norwood, Bathwick Fields and Claverton Down.

Ranger Rob Hopwood-Stephens said they were "always looking to improve access to meet people's needs".

The gates allow access to a two-mile route, which is part of the city's Skyline trail.

'City looks stunning'

Wheelchair user Jenny Kerr said it was the "first time in 17 years" since she had been able to visit Bathwick Fields.

Her husband Gene Kerr said: "We regularly enjoy Claverton Down, and Bushey Norwood, and explore as much as we can along the track to Smallcombe Cemetery.

"But these new gates will mean some new routes and views for us. We had forgotten how stunning the city looks from Bathwick Fields."

The new gates replace old kissing gates and can be found at the entrance to the fields.