Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police

Police in Somerset are trying to piece together the last movements of man found dead on New Year's Eve.

Kyle Hudson, 28, was found dead outside a property on Darby Way, Bishops Lydeard, near Taunton, at 10.20 GMT.

Avon and Somerset Police said a post-mortem examination had been carried out and his death was not being treated as suspicious.

But officers are keen to trace his black iPhone 7, which is missing.

They also want to speak to anyone who may have seen him in the hours before his body was found.

Det Insp Angela Burtonwood said: "Kyle's family are being fully supported and kept updated on the progress of our inquiry.

"Our thoughts continue to be with them during this difficult time.

"We're releasing a photograph of Kyle in the hope that someone recognises him and remembers seeing him early on 31 December."