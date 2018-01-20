Somerset

Highbridge hit-and-run: Man arrested after woman killed

  • 20 January 2018

A man has been arrested after a woman died in a hit-and-run collision in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police said the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was struck by a car which failed to stop in Burnham Road, Highbridge, at about 02:20 GMT.

The driver was arrested shortly afterwards and remains in custody.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

