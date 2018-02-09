Image caption The M5 is shut between Taunton and Wellington - a 6.4m (10km) stretch

One person has died in a crash on the M5 in Somerset which has resulted in both carriageways being shut.

A further four people were injured in the crash, shortly before 06:20 GMT, which involved "several vehicles", Avon and Somerset Police said.

The motorway has been closed between junctions 25 for Taunton and 26 for Wellington.

The police force said it expected the motorway to be closed "for a significant amount of time".

A force spokesperson added: "If your journey isn't necessary, please consider delaying it until later in the day."

About 15 paramedic crews were deployed by South Western Ambulance Service "including ambulances, rapid response vehicles and two air ambulances".

Image caption Traffic is being turned around on the M5

Highways England said the air ambulance had landed on one of the carriageways.

"Traffic caught within the southbound closure is now being turned from the rear of the queue," said a spokesperson.

At the scene: Andy Bennett, BBC Somerset

I am on the Stoke Road bridge, over the M5, which has been shut to traffic by police.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway.

I can see they are turning around traffic which is now being sent north on the southbound carriageway.

The police are on the scene dealing with the incident and the subsequent traffic problems in the area.

SERIOUS RTC M5: We are currently at the scene of a serious RTC on the M5 near Wellington. We have attended with 15 resources including ambulances, rapid response vehicles, and two air ambulances. Road is likely to be closed for some time, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/mnMODclDXi — swasFT (@swasFT) February 9, 2018