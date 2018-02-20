Image caption A 52-year-old Taunton man remains in police custody on suspicion of murder

The "unexplained" death of a woman in a park in Somerset is now being treated as murder by detectives.

Heather Jordan, 34, was found in Lyngford Park, Taunton, on Sunday morning. She had been the victim of an assault.

A 52-year-old man from the town is being held on suspicion of murder.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the park between 22:00 GMT on Saturday and 10:00 GMT the following morning.