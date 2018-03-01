NHS in Somerset declares major incident

Image caption One ambulance got stuck in snow south of Bristol

The NHS in Somerset has declared a major incident after some staff were unable to get to work because of heavy snowfall.

Severe weather has hit the county over Thursday with the Met Office issuing a red warning, the highest level, for snow meaning there is a risk to life.

Hospital bosses at Taunton's Musgrove Park had earlier appealed to extra staff to come in to work to help.

They are now asking the public to only contact them if necessary.

They should only contact 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

NHS Somerset said that "some essential staff from hospital, community health services and out-of-hours GPs have been unable to report to their place of work".

Further snow

This meant that some patients, living in the "most rural" parts of Somerset did not get expected home visits, a statement added.

Many roads across Somerset have become impassable because of snowfall and ice with Highways England issuing a warning for people not to drive.

Further snowfall and, potentially, freezing rain is expected during the night.

The NHS is advising that people who are not suffering a life-threatening problem should not attempt to travel to accident and emergency departments.

Instead, they should call 111 for medical advice or wait until the morning to speak to their GP.