Somerset

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station workers end mass sit-in

  • 7 March 2018
Hinkley Point C workers sit-in
Image caption The sit-in took place at the canteen on Tuesday

A dispute between workers at the construction site of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset and energy company EDF has ended.

On Tuesday about 600 staff staged a sit-in at the staff canteen, claiming they had not been paid for days when snow stopped work last week.

EDF had said the workers were paid at a union-agreed rate. The BBC understands both sides have now reached agreement.

Some 2,000 people are working on the site but were sent home on Thursday.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites