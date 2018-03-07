Image caption The sit-in took place at the canteen on Tuesday

A dispute between workers at the construction site of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset and energy company EDF has ended.

On Tuesday about 600 staff staged a sit-in at the staff canteen, claiming they had not been paid for days when snow stopped work last week.

EDF had said the workers were paid at a union-agreed rate. The BBC understands both sides have now reached agreement.

Some 2,000 people are working on the site but were sent home on Thursday.