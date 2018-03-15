Image copyright St Modwen

Plans for a multi-million pound redevelopment of a town centre site have been approved.

The Firepool area in the centre of Taunton has been empty for a decade and plans had been submitted for new homes, shops, a cinema and parking.

The £105m project was turned down in 2016 after concerns about its visual impact and car parking issues.

Part of the the old cattle market site, which is by the River Tone, has already been developed with flats and offices.

There will be up to 200 homes built at the location, with 25% being affordable, and 425 new parking spaces created.

A pedestrianised area will link the train station to Priory Bridge Road.

Councillor John Williams, Conservative leader of Taunton Deane Borough Council, sail that central to the whole plan "is to enhance the river".

As such, the developer has promised there will be "restaurants on the waterfront" overlooking the River Tone.

The council also asked that 1% of the development costs go towards works of art in shared public spaces.

Former councillor and critic of the scheme Alan Debenham said: "The impact on the town centre is a big worry.

"It will exist, as I see it, as an alternative retail park which... is bad."