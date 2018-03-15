Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near Somerset County Cricket Club's ground

A man has been raped by another man near Somerset County Cricket Club's ground.

Avon and Somerset Police said the attack happened in Winchester Street, Taunton, between 23:00 GMT on Saturday and 02:15 the next day.

The force are seeking two male passers-by who helped the 23-year-old man that night.

Police said one gave him directions to the nearby County Ground earlier in the evening.

After the attack, a second man helped the victim gather his belongings scattered around him on the ground.