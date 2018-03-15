Image caption Clifford Price pleaded guilty to assaulting a Glastonbury security guard

Drum and bass star Goldie appeared in court via Facetime from Thailand when a judge refused to delay the hearing.

The DJ and actor - real name Clifford Price - was charged with assaulting a security guard at last year's Glastonbury festival.

He initially entered a guilty plea by email, but this was not accepted by district judge Lynn Matthews at Bristol Magistrates' Court.

When he was contacted via video call, he confirmed his admission.

'Yep, guilty as charged'

His legal team had applied for the case to be delayed, but this was refused.

After the bid was rejected, Price sent an email saying he would plead guilty to assaulting bouncer Dennis Poole on June 23 last year.

The court heard Mr Poole was attacked after he refused to let Price's daughter Chance go backstage.

It read: "Yep, guilty as charged."

Judge Matthews said she was not happy with the unorthodox move and demanded Price send a formal email confirming he would plead guilty on the full facts of the prosecution case.

'Not your dear'

At that point, Price, who the court heard was currently based in Thailand, was contacted on the video-calling app and confirmed his name and address to the court.

When asked his nationality, he said he was "very British" and he then confirmed his guilty plea, saying to the judge: "Correct my dear."

Judge Matthews said she was not Price's "dear" and that he must appear in court for sentence - or face a warrant for his arrest being issued.

Price, 52, whose address was given as Tring, Hertfordshire, admitted assault by beating.

His daughter Chance Price, 20, of Curtiss Drive, Leavesden, was also in court charged with the same offence.

The court heard the case against Miss Price would be dropped once her father had been sentenced.

Both were ordered to appear before the court on May 30.