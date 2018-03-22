Image caption The Minchinhampton Kite Festival was due to take place in Gloucestershire in three weeks time but organiser Alfie Jobbins has been told to cancel it

A festival held for five years on National Trust land has been cancelled because the trust said it has only just discovered it was taking place again.

The Minchinhampton Kite Festival was due to take place in Gloucestershire in three weeks' time but organiser Alfie Jobbins has been told to cancel it.

The trust said it only knew about last year's event on the day and it had had no contact with the organiser since.

Mr Jobbins said he was "devastated" and he should have been told sooner.

The kite festival has been held on National Trust-owned Minchinhampton Common, near Stroud, every year since 2013.

It has grown significantly, with 2017's festival attracting up to 3,000 spectators.

However, Mr Jobbins has been told to cancel this year's following concerns "such a large event" could damage the "fragile commons ecosystem".

Image caption The National Trust said the kite festival has "never been licensed or authorised" on Minchinhampton Common

David Armstrong, from the trust, said the event had "never been licensed or authorised" and it had "just got too big".

"We had no idea last year's event was going to happen, it was only on the day that we discovered it and obviously it was the biggest event that's happened up there in living memory," he said.

"We've had absolutely no contact from Alfie over the last year at all and as soon as we discovered a full event had been organised we contacted him."

'Three week notice'

But Mr Jobbins said he had moved the festival from Rodborough to Minchinhampton Common in 2013 because the trust had asked him to.

"I was devastated to open up an email to say 'you must cancel', three weeks prior to the event. It was absolutely heartbreaking," he said.

"We have worked with the National Trust over the years but basically it's got too big and the trust don't want the event to happen because of its scale and popularity."

The festival is now due to be held at the nearby Tobacconist Farm campsite.