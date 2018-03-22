Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Laura Biss' body was found on Burnham Road in Highbridge, Somerset, in the early hours of 20 January

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died after allegedly being hit by a car.

The body of artist Laura Biss was found on Burnham Road, Highbridge, Somerset, in the early hours of 20 January.

Christopher Harris, 35, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Crown Court and was remanded into custody to face trial on 23 July.

He also faces a charge of causing the 34-year-old's death by dangerous driving in a Vauxhall Combo van.

Mr Harris did not enter pleas to the charges against him during the short hearing.