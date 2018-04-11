Image copyright AFP Image caption Jake Dyson is heir to the multi-billion pound Dyson company

The heir to the multi-billion pound Dyson company has been granted planning approval to build a helipad at his 16th Century home near Bath.

Hinton House in Hinton Charterhouse is within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the Cotswolds.

The application stated the helipad would "enhance the societal significance" of Jake Dyson's home.

The decision was made by Bath and North East Somerset Council on Wednesday despite more than 50 objections.

The plans from Mr Dyson said the helipad and his stately home were "expressions of material wealth" and operating flights to and from the property could "only enhance the average person's appreciation of it as the country house of a wealthy person".

"In that respect, it would enhance the societal significance of Hinton House," the planning application continued.

Billionaire inventor's son

Mr Dyson, who is the son of billionaire inventor Sir James, bought the Grade II* listed property in 2015 and has been restoring it as his main family residence.

He said he wanted to fly helicopters to the home "once or twice a week" between 07:00 and 23:00 hrs.

Two parish councils and Historic England raised concerns about the plans as the landing site would be 426ft (about 130m) from a 12th Century church.

Objectors raised concerns over potential noise, aviation fuel stored on site, a bird strike and that it did not fit in with the council's sustainable transport strategy.

The helicopter will be stored at Bristol Airport and any plans to store fuel would need additional consent.

Image copyright Bath&NorthEastSomersetCouncil Image caption The helipad will sit on land to the left of the main driveway

Mr Dyson's previous application for a helipad was withdrawn in November 2017 after concerns from Historic England about the impact of a helicopter on the church's rural setting.

The updated plan has placed the helipad further from the church and nearby homes and agrees to no helicopter movements when the church is in use.

Permission is not needed to fly a helicopter into the site.

There were nine helicopter flights to Hinton House in 2017, but without the "safety benefit" of a helipad.