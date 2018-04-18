Image copyright Google Image caption North Somerset Council has apologised to the family and ordered a review of residential care provision

A council wrongly forced a man to pay hundreds of pounds of care home charges after he was discharged from hospital following an amputation, an Ombudsman has ruled.

North Somerset Council was told to apologise and pay the family £722.40 for fees they should not have paid.

It was also ordered to repay all other patients since April 2015 who should have received free care.

The council said it accepted the judgement and had repaid the family.

Known as Mr Y, the man was provided with an "enablement" care package in a care home to help adjust to life following his amputation.

The Ombudsman though found the man was eligible for "intermediate" care, which is free for the first six weeks and is defined as "a programme of care provided for a limited period of time to assist a person to maintain or regain the ability to live independently".

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said: "Simply referring to intermediate care by another name does now allow the council to charge for it.

"I am pleased the council has agreed to apologise to the family and pay them the remedy we have recommended.

"However, it now needs to identify and repay any others who may have been incorrectly charged for the care they have received."

'Financial injustice'

The council was told to repay the family the £722.40 they paid the care home for in fees during the first six weeks of Mr Y's stay.

It was also told to reduce the amount owed to the council by £1,887 to "recognise the additional financial injustice" after the council wrongly backdated costs, and to review its adult social care charging policy.

North Somerset Council said: "The council recognises the findings of the Ombudsman report and is in the process of implementing all the recommendations within agreed timescales.

"We are seeking a response from our clinical commissioning group with regard to the lack of intermediate care residential provision in North Somerset which is vital when people leave hospital."