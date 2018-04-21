Image copyright Avon & Somerset Police Image caption Dean Tate was last seen in the Somerset and Dorset pub late on February 24

Police searching for a man last seen two months ago have found a body.

Dean Tate, 40, from Highbridge, Somerset, was reported missing from Burnham-on-Sea during the early hours of February 24.

He was last seen in a pub on Pier Street and specialist teams searched for him on both land and in water.

Police said a member of the public contacted them on Saturday to report they had discovered a body on an island in the Bristol Channel.

The remains have not been formally identified but police believe they are Mr Tate's.

Avon and Somerset Police recovered the body, with assistance from the coastguard and Burnham Area Rescue Boat charity, from the low-lying, uninhabited Stert Island.

Image copyright Ian Brown Image caption When Dean Tate went missing RNLI lifeboats searched Stert Island and the shore line of the River Parrett and River Brue

Det Insp Richard Horsfall said: "We've informed Dean's partner and family of the discovery and are providing them with support.

"This is not the outcome anyone wanted and our thoughts are with them during what is clearly a difficult time.

"The search for Dean lasted several weeks and I'd like to personally thank our partners and the communities of Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge for their assistance during this time."