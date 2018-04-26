Image copyright Google Image caption The homes will be built on agricultural land south of Taunton

A development of 2,000 homes in Somerset will go ahead with 150 fewer affordable properties after councillors approved revised plans.

A consortium of developers claimed including 500 homes at the site on the edge of Taunton was no longer viable.

Opponents argued that developers should foot the bill for any rise in costs.

Taunton Dean Borough Council's planning committee agreed the revised plans for the homes, employment space, primary school and park-and-ride.

Construction on the site between the A38 Wellington Road through Rumwell and Honiton Road at Trull is expected to begin in a year's time.

'Morally wrong'

Anthony Kent of Trull Parish Council said: "The consortium finds it cannot make the profit it wants from this development, and is seeking to recover it at the expense of those who need the most help to get on the housing market.

"We think that this is fundamentally and morally wrong."

Taunton Deane's assistant planning director Tim Burton said if the council did not approve the plans there would be no solid legal grounds on which the council could win any subsequent appeal.

He said: "You shouldn't go down that route unless there is a reasonable expectation that you will win."

After the meeting, John Aylwin, strategic projects developer at Taylor Wimpey, said: "We've now got a scheme that's viable, we've got a scheme that's deliverable, and we're very keen to get on site and start building houses that are needed very much."

The homes will be built by four developers - Bovis Homes, the MacTaggart and Mickel Group, Summerfield Developments and Taylor Wimpey.