Image copyright Masterchef Image caption Matt Campbell was a semi-finalist on BBC's MasterChef: the Professionals in 2017

The organiser of a run in honour of MasterChef contestant Matt Campbell who died after collapsing near the end of the London Marathon says the interest has been "beyond crazy".

The 29-year-old was taken ill at the 22.5 mile mark and died in hospital.

Matt Dorber, from Street, Somerset, started the "Finish for Matt" campaign which has since gone viral.

Thousands of people across the world have now taken part, running the 3.7 miles Mr Campbell could not complete.

Mr Campbell, from Kendal in Cumbria, appeared on the BBC's MasterChef: The Professionals in December 2017, and had been running the race for his father who died 18 months ago.

Image caption About 100 people took part in one of the runs, in Street, on Sunday morning

'Amazing community'

Mr Dorber, who also took part in the London Marathon, said because of the record heat all ideas of personal best times "went out the window" and it was "just getting to the finishing line".

"When I saw the news that Matt hadn't finished, but was so close, I thought it was a nice gesture, a nice tribute for a few people to take part in," he said.

"It's been beyond crazy, I've looked today and we've raised more than £296,000 through Matt's JustGiving page.

"We've had representation from 30 USA states, six continents, and 40 countries, it's an amazing community.

"The running community always comes together."