Biker dies in crash with lorry near Cheddar Gorge
- 7 May 2018
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a lorry.
The collision happened on the B3135 near Priddy, Somerset just before 13:30 BST.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman, who appealed for witnesses, said the motorcyclist died at the scene.
"Our collision investigators will now examine the scene so the road will remain closed for several hours," police said.
Diversions are in operation and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.