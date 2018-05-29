Burnham-on-Sea murder: Man jailed for killing ex-partner
A man who murdered his former partner by stabbing her more than 30 times in a "frenzied assault" has been jailed for a minimum of 17 years.
Owen Pellow stabbed Lisa-Marie Thornton, 36, to death at their home in Berrow Road in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, on 23 November.
Avon and Somerset Police said he had consistently claimed the mother-of-three's injuries were self-inflicted.
However a jury at Bristol Crown Court convicted Pellow, 43, of murder.
He was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 17 years, on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Thornton died after receiving multiple stab wounds.
In a statement, Ms Thornton's three daughters said they were "heartbroken" and expressed the "unbearable pain" of losing their mother.
Her mother added: "No words can describe the loss of my beautiful daughter Lisa-Marie.
"I'm crying most days and just can't believe she's gone, my heart is broken."
Andy Mott, the senior investigating office at Avon and Somerset Police, said Pellow "brutally attacked Lisa-Marie Thornton, stabbing her more than 30 times in a frenzied assault".
"This was a shocking crime that Pellow has refused to take responsibility for, even throughout the trial," he added.
"Our sympathies are with Lisa-Marie's family as they continue to come to terms with their loss and I hope this conviction can provide some semblance of closure for them."