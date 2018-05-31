Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police/Google Image caption Owen Pellow was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years at Bristol Crown Court

Street art created by a convicted murderer has been removed from the streets of his hometown by the council.

Owen Pellow stabbed his ex-partner Lisa-Marie Thornton more than 30 times in a "frenzied assault" at their home in Burnham-on-Sea on 23 November.

The 43-year-old was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

The town council said it was concerned his street art would be a "painful reminder for the victim's family".

Working under the alias Kallus Spore, Pellow was responsible for a number of pieces of street art in the Somerset town.

In 2016, as part of the town's first Spray Jam Festival, he created a robot on a background of stars and galaxies on the side of a building in College Street.

But on Wednesday, following his conviction, the artwork was removed by Burnham on Sea and Highbridge Town Council.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Lisa-Marie Thornton was found with multiple stab wounds on 23 November

A spokeswoman for the authority said most of his "minor pieces" had been removed during the court hearing.

"One small robot image remained which had been superimposed on the corner of a larger work of art," she said.

"The town council was concerned the image would have been a painful reminder for the victim's family of the terrible ordeal they have been through."

The council said it arranged for a local street artist to paint over Pellow's work "so there is no longer any trace of the robot image".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Murderer "wanted to buy 'baccy"

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Thornton died after receiving multiple stab wounds.

In their victim impact statements, Ms Thornton's three daughters said they were "heartbroken" and expressed the "unbearable pain" of losing their mother.

Her mother added: "No words can describe the loss of my beautiful daughter Lisa-Marie."